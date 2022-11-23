Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will hold its 68th national convention at Jaipur Engineering College and Research Center University here from November 25 to 27, a functionary said.

Yoga guru Ramdev will inaugurate the convention while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will preside over the concluding session, ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi told reporters here.

The delegates at the convention will discuss the contemporary situation of various changes in the education sector, organisational goals and other important topics related to the country, she said.

Five resolutions will also be passed at the convention, she added.

The ABVP's Central Working Committee will meet on Wednesday while its National Executive Council will meet on Thursday, Tripathi said.

This year's Yashwant Rao Kelkar Yuva Puraskar will be given to Nand Kumar Palve of Maharashtra's Buldhana district, she added. The award carries a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh cash and a citation.

