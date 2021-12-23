New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A three-day exhibition themed on freedom movement was on Wednesday opened by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Delhi Secretariat, officials said.

Nine reputed publishers have been invited to participate in the event, showcasing books related to the theme on 'freedom fighters' and 'freedom movement of India', they said.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Uttarakhand Reports First Case of New COVID-19 Variant.

General Administration Department (Delhi Secretariat Library) organises book fair every year to obtain the choice of readers on the books to be purchased for the library. Last year, the exhibition could not take place due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, according to an official statement.

This year 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

Also Read | Infinix Note 11 To Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 PM IST; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Hence, the city government has organised a theme based three-day book exhibition from December 22-24 at the secretariat, officials said.

This exhibition would give opportunity to the valuable readers to see the collection on display and give their suggestions on books to be purchased for the library. These books can also be purchased from the publishers, the statement said.

Exhibition, on day one, received very enthusiastic response from the officers and staff. The exhibition will continue for two more days where after books will be purchased by the library as per choices reflected by the readers, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)