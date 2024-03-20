New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A three-day station commanders' workshop, which saw participation from over 100 delegates representing all naval stations, as well as officers from the naval headquarters and command headquarters concluded here on Wednesday.

The station commanders provide administrative and functional support to the operational units, officials said.

The 3rd edition of 'Station Commanders' Workshop (SCW 24/1)', from March 18-20 was attended by "more than 100 delegates representing all naval stations, as well as officers from Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and Command Headquarters," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The workshop, held at the naval headquarters, was also attended by the commanding officers of various naval hospitals, officers from Naval Armament Inspection (NAI) units and the Material Organisations (MOs), the statement said.

"The key focus areas steered by the NHQ for SCW 24/1 were works, logistics and intelligence," it said.

"In addition, DGMS (N) presented a report on the operations of Early Intervention Centres in all the Commands and NHQ. EIC book manuscript was also released on the occasion by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar," the ministry said.

