Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three people died and 16 others were hospitalised in Marakkanam of Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, the police said on Sunday.

The tragedy happened in Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet of Marakkanam where a group of people consumed illicit liquor on Saturday evening.

The deceased people in the tragedy were identified as Sankar (50), Daranivel (50), and Suresh (60).

They and others who consumed the liquor had been rushed to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry after they felt physical uneasiness, the police said.

"A man who allegedly sold spurious liquor has been arrested. And search operations are going on to nab other accused in this incident," the police added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kins of the victims who died and Rs 50,000 for those who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that in connection with the incident Marakkanam Inspector Arul Vadivel Azhagan, Sub Inspector Deepan, PEW Inspector Maria Sobi Manjula and Sub Inspector Sivagurunathan are temporarily being suspended.

He also directed the concerned authorities to give special treatment to those who are hospitalised in this incident. He also said that the government is taking strict measures to curb illicit liquor and narcotics.

BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai expressed shock at the incident.

"The news of the death of three people... is very shocking, " he said on Twitter. "It is also known that 16 people are receiving intensive treatment in the hospital in critical condition. I wish them a speedy recovery," he added.

He also accused the DMK government of inaction in stopping the illegal liquor trade in the state.

"While the illegal sale of liquor by Tasmac is going on, the rampant sale of illicit liquor shows the inaction of the DMK government," he alleged in a tweet in Tamil.

He urged the DMK government to take strict action to eradicate the "sale of illicit liquor"

"I urge on behalf of @BJP4Tamilnadu that the Tamil Nadu government should immediately wake up from its slumber and take strict action to eradicate the sale of fake liquor," he tweeted. (ANI)

