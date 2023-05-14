Mumbai, May 14: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 today. The ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 can be viewed on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. The students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website. Other than the official website, students can also check their ICSE Board Result 2023 on DigiLocker. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

The ICSE Class 10 Exam 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25. Along with the results, the board also released the toppers list. It must be noted that to clear the ICSE 2023 Exam, students must secure a total of 33 per cent marks out of 100. ICSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time: CISCE Likely to Announce 10th and 12th Board Result Today at cisceresults.in, Check Steps to View Scorecard.

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2023:

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Click on the results page and click on ICSE board results 2023.

Select the course code as ICSE/ISC.

Enter your login credentials.

ICSE Class Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a hard copy of the result for future reference.

How To Download ICSE Class 10 Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Open DigiLocker App and log in using your username and password.

If not done before, click on the 'Profile' page and sync your Aadhar number.

On the left sidebar, click the 'Pull Partner Documents' button.

On the next screen, select 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' from the first dropdown.

In the next dropdown, choose the Marksheet option, such as ICSE/ISC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing.

Enter details like the year of passing and roll number as mentioned on the ICSE or ISC Admit Card.

Click 'Get Document' to download the ICSE/ISC Digital Marksheet or Certificate.

Save these documents in your DigiLocker account by clicking the 'Save to Locker' button.

The board has also announced the ICSE Class 12 result 2023 today. Students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates and details.

