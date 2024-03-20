Idukki (Kerala) [India], Marc 19 (ANI): A least three people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and 14 were injured when a tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu overturned in Adimali here on Tuesday, a police official said.

"Two of the injured are in critical condition," the police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

