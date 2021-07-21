Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 68 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 5,98,521, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 16, 246 people in the state.

One death each was reported from Faridkot, Jalandhar and Patiala.

One death, which was earlier counted twice, has now been excluded from the toll figure, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 869.

Jalandhar reported 10 infections, followed by six each in Bathinda and Ferozepur.

With 94 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,81,406, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,17,60,706 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported five cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,914, according to a medical bulletin.

The count also includes two cases, which were not reported earlier, the bulletin said. The toll figure stood at 809.

The number of active cases was 41, the bulletin said.

With eight patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 61,064, it said.

