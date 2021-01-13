Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Three persons died and six others were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Roopwas area of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

Police said that the victims had consumed spurious liquor on Tuesday and complained of vomiting and loose motions. They were admitted to a hospital where three of the men died on Wednesday.

Six others are undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)