Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested and contraband was seized from their possession in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Police intercepted a vehicle bearing Delhi registration with three persons on board at a checkpoint at New Bus Adda in Budgam distirct of central Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

During checking of the vehicle, police found 1.90 grams of heroin, 110 grams of charas and 264 capsules of a banned drug, he said.

The three persons were arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been seized, the spokesman added.

He identified the three as Arshid Ahmed Dar, a resident of Farishigund Dharmuna, Reyaz Hussain Mir, a resident of Main Budgam and Sajad Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Narkara Budgam.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the spokesman said.

