Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a person by posing as Naxals in Jaipatna area of Kalahandi district on Sunday, police said.

They all will be tested for COVID-19.

"Three people arrested for allegedly extorting money from a person by posing as Naxals in Jaipatna area of Kalahandi district yesterday. They will be tested for COVID-19," said Dharmagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) LN Panda said.

On Saturday, security forces and Naxalites exchanged fire for about 30 minutes in the Gandhamardan reserve forest area under Paikmal police station, before the Naxalites managed to escape into the dense forest.The Special Operations Group (SOG) teams of Bargarh-Bolangir and CRPF platoons seized live ammunition and empty cartridges from the Naxals in the joint operation, police said. (ANI)

