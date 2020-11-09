Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Three senior PDP leaders, who recently resigned from the party over remarks of its president Mehbooba Mufti on the tricolour, joined the Congress on Monday, ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, ex-MLC Ved Mahajan and former PDP state secretary Hussain Ali Waffa resigned from the party last month.

They joined the Congress in the presence of the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil, All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Elections to DDCs will be held in eight phases from December 1 to December 24, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission.

Mehbooba, who is also a former chief minister, had that said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

The PDP leader had also said that she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.

The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated the erstwhile state''s special status and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

