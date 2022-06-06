Srinagar, Jun 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,54,283 on Monday as three more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,752.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported from the Jammu division and one from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

There are 55 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,49,476 people have recovered, they said.

