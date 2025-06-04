Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) The police have booked five cab drivers and arrested three of them after a video showed the accused fighting with the staff at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here over parking, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on May 31, but a video of it went viral on social media on Wednesday.

According to the official from the Sahar police station, the airport staff and taxi operators clashed over parking, with both sides exchanging kicks and punches.

The CISF personnel deployed at Mumbai airport intervened and controlled the situation. Subsequent investigations showed that a driver and a security guard were the primary instigators, the official said.

The airport staff had asked the cab drivers to leave a spot after dropping off passengers. The matter escalated after a cab driver did not respond to the request to leave the place. Instead, he started hurling abuses, triggering the confrontation, the official said.

A case has been registered against five cab drivers, and three of them have been arrested, the official added.

