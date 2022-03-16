Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested three persons for alleged possession of ganja and mephedrone at different locations in the city, an official said.

The ANC's Ghatkopar unit laid a trap and nabbed Mahesh Soma Kshirsagar alias Maccha (29) and Ashok Anand Dhotare (25) from near a cement godown, the official said.

The police recovered around 32 kg of ganja from the duo, who supply the narcotic substance in the city, he said.

In a similar operation, the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC nabbed a drug peddler who has several cases to his name, the official said.

The police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused Maaz Ayyub Sheikh, while his associates are under scanner, he said.

The three arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

