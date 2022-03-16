After launching the GT Neo 2 phone, Realme is gearing up to introduce the GT Neo 3 smartphone. The company teased the handset on its official Weibo account, revealing its launch date. According to the teaser, Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched in China on March 22 at 2 pm local time. Realme 9 5G & Realme 9 5G SE Now Available for Sale via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Offers Here.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The Weibo teaser also reveals the rear panel of the device. In addition to this, the smartphone can be seen in an attractive blue colour with a triple rear camera setup.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset has a dual-stripe design. According to a report, Realme GT Neo 3 will sport a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there will be a 16MP shooter.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

