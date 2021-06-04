Mangaluru, June 4 (PTI): In a joint operation, the city crime branch and Konaje policeon Friday arrested three people and seized 170 gm of MDMA crystals worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession.

Also, the police seized a car and four mobile phones from the arrested men, belonging to Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Two of the accused are working at a hotel and sports shop in Bengaluru while the other is a BBA graduate, he said.

The accused had allegedly purchased the drugs from an African national in Bengaluru and were planning to sell them in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kasaragod, Uppala and other places, he said.

They were tracked from Hassan and arrested under Konaje police station limits. The total value of the goods seized has been estimated at Rs 17.37 lakh, the Commissioner said.

