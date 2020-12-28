Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Chennai Air Customs arrested three persons including one airport employee with a total of 4.77 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 2.47 crores.

As per a statement, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Monday received intelligence that gold was likely to be smuggled from Dubai through Emirates flight and close surveillance was kept in the transit area.

The accused have been identified as M Nizhalravi (29), a software engineer and Niyamthullah Hadi (35).

The AIU noticed that as soon as Nizhalravi exited the transit toilet, Hadi entered. Nizhalravi was searched and 27 tens tola gold bars weighing 3.148 kgs, gold chains and hanging air studs were seized from his possession.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the AIU intercepted 11 bundles of gold paste weighing 1.9 kilograms from a passenger's rectum, valued at Rs 81.35 lakhs. (ANI)

