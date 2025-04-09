Imphal, Apr 9 (PTI) Security forces arrested three persons including two militants from Imphal West, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts for being involved in extortion activities, police said on Wednesday.

One active cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG) was arrested from Loitang Khullen area in Imphal West district on Tuesday, the police said.

Also Read | Muskan Rastogi Found Pregnant: Routine Health Checkup in Jail Confirms Pregnancy in Meerut Murder Accused.

A member of the banned outfit PREPAK (Pro) was arrested from Sagolmang Bazar in Imphal East district on Tuesday, they said.

Police arrested one person on Tuesday from Khamenlok in Kangpokpi district for extorting money from truck drivers.

Also Read | Jobs Coming: Government Notifies INR 22,919 Crore Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to Strengthen India As Global Hub for Manufacturing, Create Jobs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)