Bhopal, Dec 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 19 others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Panna and Barwani districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Panna district, a passenger bus overturned after one of its tyres burst near Rekra village under the limits of Simaria police station, about 70 km from the Panna district headquarter, this morning.

"A 17-year-old boy was killed and 18 others injured, one of them seriously, in the accident," Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena told reporters.

He said the passenger bus was coming from Indore and headed to Rewa.

The SP said police reached the spot of the accident immediately and rescued the people.

Some of the rescued passengers were given medical aid at the Amanganj Health Centre and others were sent to the district hospital, he said.

In another road accident, two motorcycle riders died and another injured in the Barwani district, after being hit by a bus coming from the opposite side at around 10 AM, said Julwania police station incharge Tara Mandloi.

All three were students and going to the ITI institute in Pati, she said.

The bus driver fled the spot after leaving the vehicle behind.

A case has been registered.

