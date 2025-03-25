Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed after their speeding motorcycle rammed into a tree in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Bhokarwadi on the Chikhli-Jaffrabad road in the afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Remains Defiant After Stand-Up Comedy Criticising Eknath Shinde, Says 'Poking Fun at Leaders Not Against Law', Shiv Sena Neta Compares Comic's Remarks to Taking 'Supari'.

He said the victims were travelling from Chikli to Warud in Jalna district when the speeding two-wheeler hit a tree.

The deceased, Rohit Mahadu Chabukswar (24), Shubham Ramesh Chabukswar (25) and Sonu Supdu Usare (23), were residents of Sillod taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families.

Also Read | Misleading Ads Crackdown: CCPA Imposes INR 77.6 Lakh Penalty on 24 Coaching Institutes for Misleading Advertisement in India.

The official said a case of accidental death was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)