Jodhpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Three pilgrims died while at least four were injured in an accident involving a military vehicle here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Balesar near Jodhpur on Wednesday evening, when they were returning from a shrine devoted to folk deity Baba Ramdeo in Jaisalmer's Pokhran.

Also Read | Odisha: Elderly Man Dies After Jumping Into Wife’s Funeral Pyre In Kalahandi District.

Four of the victims were from Gujarat. They were travelling in a car when its driver lost control over it and hit a military truck, SHO Samarveer Singh said.

Three of the car occupants were killed on the spot while the fourth was injured.

Also Read | Schools Should Be Reopened, Provided All Adults in Environment Are Immunised for Cornavirus: NTAGI's COVID-19 Group Chief Dr NK Arora.

The military vehicle also overturned on a motorcycle, injuring three others.

Some soldiers also sustained injures, who were taken to a hospital, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)