Maharajganj (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Three youths were killed when their motorcycle collided with a heavy vehicle on the Gorakhpur-Maharajganj Road here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when the trio was returning home, Shyamdurwa police station SHO Ramagya Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Gautam (19), his brother Suresh (22), and Bhim Gautam (20). Their bodies have been sent for post mortem.

The vehicle driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are on to nab him, Singh said.

