India News | Three Killed in Separate Road Accidents in Odisha

Three persons were killed and two critically injured on Tuesday in two separate accidents on National Highway 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 12, 2023 07:34 PM IST
India News | Three Killed in Separate Road Accidents in Odisha
India | Representational Image

Bhadrak (Odisha), Dec 12 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two critically injured on Tuesday in two separate accidents on National Highway 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said.

In one of the accidents, a speeding car from Kolkata with four persons on board rammed into an electric pole at Ranital under the Bhadrak (Rural) Police Station limits, a police officer said.

Two people died and two others were seriously injured in the accident that took place in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

The car was going towards Bhubaneswar when the accident took place.

The deceased were identified as Satya Kumar Sahoo and Ashok Kumar Mohanty, the officer said.

Sesadeba Ratha and Paramesh Chandra Sahoo, who were severely injured, were taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

In the other accident, a truck heading towards Balasore hit a parked goods vehicle, resulting in the death of its driver, Kusulesh Kumar, the police said.

"The dead bodies have been sent to Bhadrak district hospital for post-mortem examinations and the investigation is underway," said Amitabh Das, inspector in-charge (IIC), Bhadrak (Rural) Police Station.

