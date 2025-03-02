Baripada, Mar 2 (PTI) Three persons were killed and another seriously injured after two motorcycles in which they were travelling collided head-on in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on Karanjia-Khiching road near Mahadevsal, the police said.

Among the deceased two were identified. They were Mataram Gagrai (60) and Rajat Kumar Chattar (26) while another deceased is yet to be identified, said Sumant Sethi, officer in-charge, Raruan police station.

Police have registered a case in this connection and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The injured person has been admitted to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital, he said.

