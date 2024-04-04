Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) Three migrant labourers, all aged 19, died of electrocution while working on a water tank in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place around 11 am at Jambul village near Ambernath.

The labourers got an electric shock due to faulty wiring of a pump in a water tank. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared the trio dead, the official said.

Victims Shaligram Mandal, Rajankumar Mandal and Gulshankumar Mandal hailed from Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

The official from the Kalyan taluka police station said an accidental death case has been registered for now and the bodies have seent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A probe is underway, he added.

