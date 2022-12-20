Srinagar, December 20: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there. Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Increase Patrolling Along Border After Clash Between Indian and Chinese Troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

The search operation later turned into an encounter, he said. A police spokesman said three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ultras were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces. Jammu and Kashmir: IED Detected, Diffused by Security Forces in Sopore.

"03 #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," he tweeted.

