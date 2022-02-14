Raigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Three lawyers were arrested for allegedly creating ruckus at a government office and thrashing some employees in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Monday.

The lawyers' body had alleged that an advocate was misbehaved with during a hearing in the tehsildar's (revenue) court last week.

Lawyers' association also alleged that the police didn't take cognisance of the complaint against tehsil employees.

On February 11, RP Sidar, posted as the reader of Tehsildar in the tehsil, had lodged a complaint with Chakradharnagar police station that some lawyers thrashed him, peon Akhilesh Sriwas and Nayab Tehsildar Vikram Rathore in their office, a police official said.

Based on Sidar's complaint, lawyers Jitendra Lal Sharma, Mahesh Patel, Dipak Modak and others were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

“While a lawyer, identified as Bhuvan Lal Sao was arrested on Sunday in this connection, two others Sharma (50) and Komal Prasad Sahu (45), were apprehended on Monday”, he said adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Raigarh District Bar Association has alleged that the police failed to take cognisance of the complaint lodged by lawyer Sharma against government employees for allegedly heckling him.

“During the hearing of a case in the tehsil court on February 10, tehsildar (presiding officer of the concerned court) allegedly misbehaved with lawyer Sharma and tehsil employees heckled him before dragging him out of the courtroom. The next day, when a group of lawyers reached tehsil office to submit a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) regarding the incident, tehsil employee allegedly assaulted them,” claimed SK Nande, senior lawyer of the association.

Following the developments, employees of several government offices here have gone on strike seeking stern action against accused lawyers.

