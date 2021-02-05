Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Security forces have arrested three militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Acting on specific input, security forces apprehended three militant associates linked with LeT in the Rakhi Hajin area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Bashir Ahmed Mir, a resident of Rakhi Hajin; Irfan Ahmad Bhat alias Ifa, a resident of Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin and Hilal Ahmad Parray, a resident of Parray Mohalla Hajin.

The spokesman said as per police records, the three were involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to active militants in Sumbal and Hajin areas.

Incriminating material, including three live hand grenades, an AK-47 magazine and 21 AK-rounds, was seized from their possession, he said.

A case has been registered and the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman added.

