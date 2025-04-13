Latur, Apr 13 (PTI) Police have exposed a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Latur and arrested three men, an official said on Sunday.

Besides, the anti-human trafficking unit of the city police has rescued four women who had been pushed into the illegal activity.

Also Read | India and Germany Agree To Expand Partnership in AI, Quantum Technologies and Green Hydrogen for Innovation and Sustainable Development: Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Acting on inputs about a prostitution business being run from a spa, police sent a decoy customer, he said. After confirmation, they raided the facility, located near the railway station on Ring Road, on Friday.

Four women were rescued from the spot. While a case has been registered against six persons, three have been arrested.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: TMC Alleges Fake Photos in Circulation; BJP Claims Religious Persecution in West Bengal.

The accused allegedly trafficked women from other states and forced them into the illegal activity, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)