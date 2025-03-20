Imphal, Mar 20 (PTI) Security forces in Manipur have arrested three militants belonging to different banned outfits in the last 24 hours and recovered arms and ammunition from two of them, police said on Thursday.

Security personnel apprehended Laishram Tomba Singh (27), a member of PREPAK (Pro), and Yumnam Roshan Meitei (33), a cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, in Tengnoupal district on Wednesday, they added.

One 5.56 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG), three LMG magazines, one LMG magazine drum, 194 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, one 7.62 mm AK-56 rifle, two AK magazines, 125 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and other items were recovered from their possession, police said.

In a separate operation, police arrested Salam Brojen Singh (47), an active member of the banned Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), from Sandangkhong in Bishnupur district.

He was allegedly involved in extortion and threats against government officials.

Authorities recovered eight demand letters issued in SOREPA's name and a list of 38 schools in Bishnupur district from him, police said.

