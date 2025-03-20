New Delhi, March 20: Three men defaced the signboard of 'Akbar Road' in Delhi on Thursday, claiming that the statue of Maharana Pratap was vandalised at Kashmere Gate ISBT. The men sprayed black paint on the signboard and pasted Maharana Pratap's posters over it, while raising slogans of "Jai Bhavani." They also demanded the police to take action against the people who allegedly vandalized the statue of Maharana Pratap at the Kashmere Gate ISBT.

"India will not tolerate the insult of Maharana Pratap. The police administration and the Delhi government are trying to suppress the incident that happened at ISBT Kashmiri Gate. Those who are guilty should be arrested, and immediate action should be taken against them," Amit Rathore, one of the man said.

3 Men Deface Signboard of Akbar Road in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Unidentified men defaced the signboard of 'Akbar road' yesterday claiming that the Maharana Pratap's statue at Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT was vandalised pic.twitter.com/8DtTlfyWMg — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025

Another man, Vijay said that they are continuously removing the signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun. "We are continuously removing signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun, and we are trying to make the government open its eyes and take a decision... The attackers raped our sisters and mothers, hanged the from trees, demolished temples, destoyed the unity of India. The question is why are only we doing this, where are the other people of the society?" he said.

This comes after a video went viral on social media, in which the sword and hand of Maharana Pratap's statue at Kashmere Gate can be seen damaged. Meanwhile,violent clashes erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand of removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Nagpur Police have arrested 50 people, including seven minors, in connection with the violence in the city, Commissioner Ravinder Singal said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that peace prevails in the city and further investigation of the incident is underway. "The investigation is underway in the Nagpur violence case...There is peace in the city at present. There have been no riots here in the past several years...Some people did all this deliberately... The rumour was deliberately spread...There are many challenges on the issue of law and order, and we will be able to meet them," he told in the state assembly.

