Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Assam police killed three militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in a fierce gun battle in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, officials said.

Police also recovered 3 AK series rifles and two pistols in possession of the deceased militants.

Also Read | What Is New Mumbai 1 Card? From Price to Benefits, All About the City's New Multi-Transport Smart Card for Local Trains, Metro and Buses.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of the Assam police, told ANI that the operation against the militants was launched by the Assam police and the Assam Rifles.

"Based on information that some armed militants, who had given an extortion letter to NHAI - National Projects (Golden Quadrilateral) in Dima Hasao district were hiding in general area of Hera Kilo-Nriachibunglow-N.KUbin-Borochanam-P.Kubin-Michidui-Doering-Chaikam area under Haflong police station; a search operation was launched by Assam police Special Units & Assam Rifles in the evening of Saturday," Rajib Saikia said.

Also Read | Deven Bharti Appointed New Mumbai Police Commissioner: Who Is He?.

Yesterday morning, the search parties came across an armed group, after almost 60 hours of searching, in the area between N Kubin and Hera Kilo. The armed miscreants fired on the security forces, who retaliated, and there was a heavy exchange of fire," Rajib Saikia added.

The CPRO of Assam police further said that a search of the area led to the discovery of 3 dead bodies with 3 AK series rifles and two pistols.

"The deceased are suspected to belong to some faction of NSCN," the CPRO of Assam police said.

Earlier, In a key operation, Assam police recovered and seized 20000 Yaba tablets and 114 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.7 crore in Cachar district early morning on Tuesday, officials said. Police also apprehended two drug peddlers. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, stated that, acting on reliable information, the Cachar police launched an operation in the early hours and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-11fc-7989 near the Silchar Bye Pass area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)