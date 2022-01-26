Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) Three minor sisters were killed when a container truck tilted and fell on them while unloading coal in Bhiwandi tehsil in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Set for February 9.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: 384 Soldiers To Receive Defence Decorations, 12 Shaurya Chakras for Counter-Terror Operations.

The incident occurred at Tembivili village on Tuesday night at a brick kiln, a Bhiwandi taluka police station official said.

A container truck was unloading coal at the brick kiln when its hydraulic system developed a snag due to which the truck tilted on one side and fell on the three sisters who were sleeping near the spot, he said.

The deceased girls, aged between three to seven years, were daughters of a brick kiln worker.

Police have registered a case under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)