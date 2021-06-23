Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): The corpses of three children who went missing in the Eedara village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishan district, were found in a tank on Tuesday.

The three children - K Saskia (11), K Chandrika (9) and G Jagadeesh (8) had gone missing on Monday. They were last seen by their parents playing outside their house.

According to Agiripalli Police Station Sub-inspector N Chantibabu, a missing persons case was registered on Monday evening after the parents filed a complaint.

"The parents searched for the children but were not able unable to find them. They filed a complaint at the police station on Monday evening. A missing person case was registered and the police started searching for the children. Their attempts, however, did not yield any result on Monday," he said.

He added, "The search continued today as well. At last, the bodies of the children were found in a tank at Sobhanapuram, a village near Eedara. The Police brought the bodies out of the tank and are now investigating the matter under the provisions of the suspicious deaths." (ANI)

