Gangtok, Nov 24 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 32,179, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, two were registered in East Sikkim and one in West Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 114 active cases, while 334 patients have migrated to other states and 31,328 people recovered from the disease.

The death toll stood at 403 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

The Himalayan state has so far conducted 2,68,868 sample tests, including 357 during the period, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate stood 0.87 per cent and the recovery ratio at 98.4 per cent.

