Port Blair, Jan 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,963 as three more persons have tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

At least nine people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,884, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 17 active cases.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,95,351 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.54 per cent, he added.

