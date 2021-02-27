Aizawl, Feb 27 (PTI) Three more persons including an 88-year-old woman have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,422, an official said on Saturday.

Two of the cases were reported from Aizawl district and one from Mamit district, he said.

Two patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 while one was asymptomatic.

The state currently has 26 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,386 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 10.

Mizoram has tested 2,31,396 samples for coronavirus till date, including 976 on Friday.

So far 21,997 people, including 10,639 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)