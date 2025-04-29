Guwahati, Apr 29 (PTI) At least three suspected NSCN cadres were killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, officers said.

A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Senior officers of Assam Police headquarters told PTI that the encounter took place at a place between N Kubin and Herakilo under Haflong police station limits after the NSCN cadres came from Nagaland.

"Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the militants, a joint team of Assam Police and central forces launched an operation in the area. Once face-to-face, a heavy exchange of fire between the security team and militants ensued," a top officer said.

In the gunfight, three militants were killed on the spot, he added.

"We have recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and a cache of ammunition from the spot," another senior officer said.

He said the area is slightly interior and further details are awaited.

"We have initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt to nab their accomplices," the officer said.

