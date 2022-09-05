Lucknow, Sep 5 (PTI) The police have registered a case against four people in connection with the fire at a hotel here on Monday morning that claimed four lives.

The blaze at the hotel has prompted the authorities to issue orders for demolition of the four-storey building after following the "due process".

"A case has been registered against owners Rahul Agarwal, Rohit Agarwal, Pawan Agarwal and Sagar Srivastava, the general manager of the hotel under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide)," Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia told PTI.

Meanwhile, vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority Indramani Tripathi told PTI that the sealing of the hotel will begin early on Tuesday morning.

