New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Three people have been arrested while three Juveniles have been apprehended for stabbing a man to death during a scuffle in North West Delhi's Swaroop Nagara area, police said on Sunday, adding two persons sustained stab injuries.

Keshav alias Vinod (40), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, Delhi was declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

The injured persons have been identified as Amit Sharma (21), who sustained an injury on his left arm and Arvind Sharma (35), who sustained multiple injuries, both residents of Swaroop Nagar, Delhi.

On May 13, at 8.52 PM, police received a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident in the Swaroop Nagar area.

When police reached the spot, they found that 3 injured persons were shifted to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in New Delhi.

A case under IPC sections 147/148/149/302/307/427 has been registered at Swaroop Nagar police station. Police have started further investigation.

During the preliminary inquiry conducted by the police, It was found that at around 7:30 pm, there was a fight between one Ritik (Cousin of Arvind) and a group of men at Sharma Paan Palace near Balaji Sweets. The owner tried to intervene and pacified the matter.

"The group of men returned back after half an hour with nine persons carrying knives in their hands," police said.

"They allegedly stabbed Ritik's friends and fled away from the spot. The CCTV footage at the place of the incident was scanned and the accused were identified," police said.

Police conducted raids at the hideouts of the accused persons and made three arrests. The weapon of offence used in the commission of the crime by the accused Sumit was recovered, police said.

"After accepting his crime, police recovered the blood-stained clothes worn during the incident after the accused gave details," they said.

Three Juveniles were also apprehended in the present case. Police said a Knife used by one Juvenile in committing the offence was also recovered. Three accused persons are still at large. Further investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)

