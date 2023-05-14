New Delhi, May 14: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death and two others were injured after being attacked allegedly by a group of nine people in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said on Sunday. The victim was identified as Keshav while the injured are 21-year-old Amit and Arvind Sharma (35), they said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Saturday. A fight had allegedly broken out between Sharma's cousin Ritwik and a group of three-four people at a shop adjacent to a store owned by Amit and Keshav, the police said. As the fight escalated, Amit and Keshav tried to pacify the two parties. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Mangolpuri After Altercation Over Snacks; Three Accused Arrested.

The accused went away from the spot but returned with more people after some time with knives and attacked Sharma, Amit and Keshav, a senior police officer said.

All three were admitted to a nearby hospital where Keshav was declared brought dead while Amit and Sharma were treated for their injuries, he said. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the spot was analysed and the accused were identified, the police said.

The cops conducted raids at their hideouts and arrested three accused identified as Sumit, Raman and Karan. Three juveniles were also detained, the senior officer said. Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death Near Posh Khan Market, Shock in Area (Disturbing Video).

The weapon used to commit the crime and the accused's blood-stained clothes were also seized, the police said. Efforts are underway to nab the three other accused, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)