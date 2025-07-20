Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jul 20 (PTI) Three criminals planning to rob a house were arrested in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, and arms and ammunition were seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said he had received information on Saturday midnight that three notorious criminals were planning to enter a house to loot the property in Icha village under the Rajnagar police station.

Accordingly, a special team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Sameer Sawaiya was formed to initiate necessary action, the SP said at a press conference here.

Rajnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Chanchal Kumar, along with adequate force, swung into action and arrested the three criminals, Lunayat said.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, four mobile phones, an airpod and a motorcycle from their possession, he said.

One of the accused was wanted in nine cases of crimes, including murder, loot and extortion, and also booked in the Arms Act in Seraikela-Kharswan and neighbouring West Singhbhum districts, the SP said.

All the accused were forwarded to judicial custody by a court here on Sunday, the SP added.

