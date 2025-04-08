Prayagraj (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) A sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended for negligence in duty in connection with a religious flag being hoisted at a dargah in Prayagraj's Sikandra area, police said on Tuesday.

The action was taken based on the findings of an inquiry conducted by Additional DCP Pushkar Verma, a senior official said.

Also Read | ISRO Has Come On-Board To Install an Array of Satellites in Assam, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Meeting With ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan.

Those suspended include Bahariya outpost in-charge Ravi Katiyar and constables Anshu Kumar and Sunil Kumar Yadav.

A case was registered on Sunday against three named and several unidentified individuals over the incident, said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, deputy commissioner of police, Ganga Nagar.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Father to Death With Kitchen Knife During Heated Argument in BKC, Arrested.

One of the key accused, Manendra Singh, was reportedly leading the group. He was arrested on Monday and sent to jail.

The incident occurred on Sunday, on the occasion of Ram Navami, when a group of youths allegedly raised religious slogans with religious flags on the gate of Gazi Miyan Dargah.

Police intervened and dispersed the group.

Gunawat said the dargah houses five mausoleums and is visited by both Hindu and Muslim devotees who offer chadars as a mark of reverence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)