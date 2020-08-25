Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Three people were arrested and sent to judicial custody on Monday for allegedly threatening and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl repeatedly since March in Manjummel at Kochi, police said.

According to the police, all three accused are natives of Uttar Pradesh and identified as Shahid (24), Farhad Khan (29) and Hannef (28).

''Charges of gang rape and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, (POCSO Act) were invoked against the three after a relative of the victim came to know of the exploitation and informed the police," Eloor police station official told ANI.

"According to the relative of the victim, five of the gang sexually assaulted the girl at a house at Manjummel many times since March and later at locales in Edappally and Kunnumpuram," official added.

Three of the gang are arrested by a probe team of the police led by Ernakulam ACP K Laljy and sent to judicial custody while the search for their three accomplices is underway who had returned to their home States, the official said. (ANI)

