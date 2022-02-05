Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Three special observers of the Election Commission (EC) reviewed Punjab's preparedness on Friday for the February 20 state Assembly polls.

They expressed satisfaction and confidence that the polls would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner, according to an official statement issued here.

Also Read | Chinese Bridge on Pangong Lake in Illegally-Held Area, Says Govt in Parliament.

Special general observer Vinod Zutshi, special police observer Rajnikant Mishra and special expenditure observer Himlani Kashyap held a review meeting with Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju at his office here.

Additional CEO Amit Kumar, ADGP-cum-State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) Ishwar Singh also attended the meeting, the statement said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DD YouTube Network Garnered More Views Than Its TV Network, Says Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The special observers took stock of the overall poll preparedness, including COVID-19 preparedness, staff preparedness, the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities, the critical and vulnerable polling booths and adequate availability of electronic voting machines.

Emphasising the need to ensure fool-proof security measures at all polling booths across the state, the observers also reviewed the total seizure of cash, liquor, opioids, arms and ammunition.

Raju apprised the EC observers of the arrangements being made at the polling booths, the training of polling personnel, webcasting of booths, the C-vigil app, the Suvidha app, and monitoring of print, electronic and social media.

The CEO also assured them that all the COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

He said all the staff to be deputed on poll duty would be fully vaccinated.

Raju informed the meeting that 97.81 per cent of licensed arms in the state have been deposited.

Meanwhile, the observers also took a round of the state control room from where all the 117 Assembly constituencies of the state are monitored on a real-time basis through flying squad teams using full HD camera-mounted vehicles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)