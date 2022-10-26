Dibrugarh (Assam), Oct 26 (PTI) Three tourists from Sweden were taken into custody for violating certain sections of the Foreigners Act by attending a prayer meet in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Dies, Son Injured After Lift Malfunctions, Falls off 4-Storey Building in Jaitpur; Case Registered.

The police initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the prayer and peace meeting at Ghinai under Namrup police station with a tourist visa, additional superintendent of police Bitul Chetia said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Boiler Blast: Two Dead, 5 Injured After Blast in Chemical Factory Due to Gas Leak in Palghar; Investigation Underway.

The tourists were produced before the court and were found guilty under the Foreigners Act. It directed the deputy commissioner and the district police to arrange for their deportation.

The three-day prayer meeting was organised by United Church Forum, a body of different churches, with due permission from the district administration.

The tourists will be sent to Guwahati on Thursday and subsequently deported to Sweden, Chetia said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)