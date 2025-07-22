Medininagar/ Chatra, Jul 22 (PTI) Three women were killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu and Chatra districts on Tuesday, police said.

Medininagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manibhusan Prasad said the first incident in Palamu took place in Sahdeva village, where a woman, identified as Asha Devi (45), was killed in a lightning strike when she was sowing paddy in a field.

Prasad said the second incident occurred in Basdih village, where a 40-year-old woman, Manti Devi, was also killed in a lightning strike while sowing paddy.

In Chatra, a woman, identified as Bilaso Devi (45), was killed, while one Bundiya Devi (32) was injured after being struck by lightning in Kishunpur village, Tandwa circle officer Vijay Kumar Das said.

He said the injured was admitted to a community health centre in Tandwa.

