Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was killed when a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle near Bidgaon village in Nagpur district on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gagan Kailas Kumre.

Gagan's uncle Parmeshwar Haribhau Yuvnate was riding the two-wheeler while the boy was riding pillion with his mother when the SUV hit them from behind, police said.

Gagan died at hospital during treatment, they added. Further probe is on.

