Thrissur (Kerala) [India], May 6 (ANI): The acclaimed 36-hour long annual Thrissur Pooram festival that began at the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple here kicked off a day ago with fast beats of percussion instruments, conches blowing, and devotees thronging the Thekkinkadu Maidan of the temple.

The Pooram, known as the mother of all 'Poorams', officially kicked off on the night of May 5 as Neythalakavilamma made her majestic entry, escorted with devotion and ceremony, opening the Thekke Gopura Nada of the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple.

Also Read | ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police Recover Cache of Terrorist Hardware, Major Breakthrough Against Terror Network.

Each deity participating in Thrissur Pooram has a distinct role and responsibility. Neythalakavilamma's duty is to prepare the way for Kanimangalam Shasta's early morning arrival on Pooram day, symbolically opening the South Gopuram for his entry.

Processions of deities from the 10 temples in and around Thrissur converge at the Vadukkumnathan Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Calls for Dialogue With All Parties on Caste Census.

The festival, which is celebrated on the day of 'Pooram' as per the Malayalam calendar month of Medam, is popularly known for its parading of elephants, Panchavadyam (percussion ensemble), and mega display of fireworks.

The festival attracts huge crowds from across Kerala and other states.

On the Pooram day, the festivities begin with the ceremonial entrance of 'Kanimangalam Sastha through the southern gopuram, and it is followed by the arrival of Panamukkampilly Sathavu, Chembookavu Karthiayani Devi, Karamukku Karthiyani Devi, Choorakkottukavu Durga Devi, Ayyanthole Karthiayani Devi, and Naithalakavu Bhagavathi.

Fireworks conducted as part of the celebration is one of the many attractions of the festivity. Though the Pooram happens in the summer month, people brave the scorching heat to be part of the celebration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)