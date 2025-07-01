New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The incident where Congress workers 'threw a water bottle' at the convoy of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a protest in Golaghat on Monday is not only condemnable but also exposes the growing frustration within the Congress party, said Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia in a press statement.

President Saikia stated that in a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. But such protests must be peaceful and democratic. When a protest turns violent, it only reflects the deep frustration of the party involved. Such behaviour is dangerous for democracy, he remarked.

Saikia further questioned the Congress leadership, asking, "With such a mindset, how can they even dream of forming a government?"

The incident took place around 1:30 pm near Rajiv Bhawan, where Congress workers were staging a protest wearing black badges, reportedly against cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Meanwhile, Assam CM on Monday visited Sri Sri Athkhelia Namghar in Jorhat district and inaugurated a newly constructed Natghar (prayer house) there.

He offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Assam. Notably, the development of the Namghar has been undertaken with financial assistance from the state government, which has enabled the construction of guest accommodations, a designated facility for cleaning mah-prasad, and other essential infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarma referred to his previous visit in 2021, during which the state government had committed to supporting the development of the site.

He further acknowledged the efforts of the Namghar management committee, in coordination with the local MLA Ajanta Neog, in implementing the renovation and enhancement of the premises. (ANI)

